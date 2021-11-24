Phoebe is an approximately 8-month-old, Jack Russell mix. She weighs 11.8 pounds, loves being indoors and is very friendly and outgoing with everyone. Phoebe also enjoys playing ball and going for walks. She is a happy little dog and would be a great companion for a family or individual.
Visit here at Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. Hwy 22 in Carthage. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. Call (910) 947-2631 or visit www.moorehumane.org.
