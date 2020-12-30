Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County’’ little Indy. He is around 7 months old and has been fully vetted. He is very friendly and loves to play with his fosters’ small grandkids. He gets along with other kitties and is very well behaved. He is an indoor only pet.
If interested, please call or text Barb at (910) 783-7693.
