Lowe is a 2-3 year old, domestic short haired, female feline. This 6-pound lady was found in the Lowe’s Hardware parking lot, trying to seek out a new home for herself. Lowe knows no stranger and is most comfortable on the ground, when receiving affection. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines. If you’re looking for something to spruce up your home, Lowe is your girl!
Call Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services at (910) 947-2858 or visit 5235 U.S. 15-501, Carthage. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
