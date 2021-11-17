Lacey, a svelte 5-month-old green-eyed DSH female kitten with a sleek black coat, is great with people and other felines. An athlete who loves toys and an appreciative audience, she entertains herself by batting her green ball around, climbing her cat tree, surveying her realm, and then settling in a lap. Lacey is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.
The adoption fee is $60. Contact the Sandhills Cat Coalition at sandhillscatcoalition@gmail.com.
