Ellie is an adult (approximately 72 pounds), German Shepherd mix who was surrendered when her military family was transferred overseas. Ellie is a loving and loyal dog that loves attention,
enjoys going for walks, or spending other time with her family. She would be a great companion for an individual or family.
Visit her at Moore Humane Society, located at 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. every day except Monday. Visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631.
