Jackson is a happy, healthy, gentle young adult terrier mix. He was brought to us after being found as a stray. Jackson is full of playful energy, loves people and going on walks. Jackson will make a loving and loyal companion.
Come visit Jackson at 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, at the Moore Humane Society. Hours are noon to 6 p.m., except Mondays. Call (910) 947-2631 or visit www.moorehumane.org.
