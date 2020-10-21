Cora is a magnificent little tortie rescued from Robbins. She is super sweet and loving, and will make a wonderful, quiet companion. She is 3 months old, spayed, has her vax, and is litter box trained. The adoption fee is $60. Email sandhillscatcoalition@gmail.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Digital Only Subscriptions
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax)
|$5.35
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax)
|$53.50
|for 365 days
Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Free access for current print subscribers
Home Delivery
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Three Months — Home Delivery
|$27.82
|for 90 days
|Six Months — Home Delivery
|$42.80
|for 183 days
|One Year — Home Delivery
|$69.55
|for 365 days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.