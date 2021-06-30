Ace is a beautiful two-year old, collie-shepherd mix, who weighs approximately 78 pounds. He is intelligent, enjoys going for walks, and loves being with and pleasing people. Ace prefers female dogs and would make a great “best friend.”
Visit Ace at Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, in Carthage. Hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631.
