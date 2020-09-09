Gizmo is a chihuahua mix, approximately 3 months old, and currently weighs 4.24 pounds. Gizmo was brought to us as a stray with his sister, Pixie, who has already been adopted. Gizmo is a happy and playful pup with plenty of love to share with a new family.
Visit Gizmo at Moore Humane Society located at 5355 N.C. 22 in Carthage. Hours are daily from noon to 6, except Mondays. Visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631.
