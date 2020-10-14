Brock is our longest dog resident. He’s a 2-3-year-old, 35-pound male, mixed breed. Even though he is an adult, he’s just as spunky as a puppy. He enjoys playing with the other dogs at the shelter and would be a great companion for someone who loves to stay active. Brock would do best in a home with no felines. He’s up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
Contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, 5235 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, or (910) 947-2858. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
