Brent would love a family to play ball with, but also needs a family that can redirect his attention to do other things. He loves long leash walks and water play, but also enjoys laying around and getting a good tummy rub. He’s a very sweet boy. To start the adoption process, visit www.solutionsforanimals.org to fill out the consideration form. The form can be found under the “Adoption Process” link.
For information, call (910) 875-7244. Solutions for Animals Inc. is located at 2298 N. Horace Walters Road, Raeford.
