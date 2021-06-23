Roscoe, Roland and Rudy are happy and adventurous little boys who like to explore, play with feather toys and chase jingle balls. They love lap time and purr during snuggles. Roscoe has orange and white fur; Roland is a handsome buff with a white belly; Rudy has painted orange spots against his white fur. They are 11 weeks old neutered DSH kittens and are up-to-date on their vaccines. The adoption fee is $60.
Email sandhillscatcoalition@gmail.com or Sandhills Cat Coalition, P.O. Box 4541, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
