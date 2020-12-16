Luna is a young (less than a year) female, husky mix that was surrendered by her owner. She weighs 42 pounds and is a happy, sweet pup that loves to play. Luna is full of life, loves people and enjoys going for walks. She would be a great companion for an active individual or family.
Visit Luna at Moore Humane Society located at 5355 N.C. 22 in Carthage. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., except Mondays. Call (910) 947-2631 or visit www.moorehumane.org.
