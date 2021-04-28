Even if you don’t enjoy fast food, you will surely fall in love with this Big Mac! He is a handsome, beefy, 57-pound husky shepherd mix, a stray who was found at McDonald’s. He is 2-3 years old, up-to-date on vaccines, neutered and microchipped. Big Mac is a playful, social butterfly, and is happiest when he’s with his people.
Contact Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, 5235 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, at (910) 947-2858. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
