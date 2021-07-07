Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County’s beautiful Audrey. She is 3 years old and fully vetted. She loves hanging out with her foster mom and following her around the house. She would be good for an older person or couple, but not young children. She gets along with other kitties, and she is indoor only.
If interested please call/text Barb at (910) 783-7693.
