Meet Animal Advocates of Moore County’s beautiful Audrey. Audrey is 2 years old now and came to us from Lee County back when COVID first started. She is fully vetted and gets along well with other kitties, but really would not mind being the only kitty in the house. She likes a quiet environment and would be most suitable for adults and not small children. She is indoor only.
If you are interested, please call/text Barb at (910) 783-7693.
