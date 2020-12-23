Artie is a bit shy, but oh so sweet. He's good with other dogs, loves leash walks and warm laps! Artie is approximately 3 years old.
To start the adoption process, please go to www.solutionsforanimals.org and complete the consideration form found under the “Adoption Process” link or contact Solutions for Animals Inc., at (910) 875-7244 or 2298 N. Horace Walters Road, Raeford.
