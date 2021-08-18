Lilly is an approximately 2-year-old rat terrier mix weighing 47.81 pounds. Lilly loves to fetch balls and sticks and go on walks. She is shy at first, but she warms up to you quickly. She is very loving. She enjoys going for her walks. She would be a great companion for a family.
Visit Lilly at Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. N.C. 22, Carthage. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. Visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631.
