As it happens, many interesting Moore County homes wear no labels, exhibit no trends. Instead, each reflects a strong personality, one not afraid to paint walls chartreuse and khaki, one that recites the story behind each bureau, desk, table and vase. Some anecdotes spin an ancestor’s tale, like an 8-foot grandfather’s clock standing guard over the entranceway, handed down from an actual great-great-great- grandfather. Others, including area rugs wrought from recycled plastic, admit to bargains discovered online.
“I am in the Amazon credit card hall of fame,” says Deb Wimberly, owner of this happy conglomerate. Her lifestyle motto: “We are compelled to be joyful.” Whimsy is her trademark, borne out by fake mice in the guest powder room and a darling little rubber snake on the deck railing, which she may remove on April 15 for the Southern Pines Garden Club Home and Garden Tour. The event also includes her son Adam Wimberly and wife Jessica’s home which, like Mom’s, is full of surprises, including a black kitchen and giant armoire from a European ancestor.
“I’d rather see it in Adam’s house,” the proud mom says.
Mom Deb, however, did not help Adam who, she says, was more gregarious in his choices.
Learn more about Adam and Jessica Wimberly’s house in the April edition of PineStraw magazine.
This year’s selection of tour homes offers fresh ideas, says the club’s publicity director, Elizabeth Sugg: “Last year we did the big, impressive houses. This time we’ve chosen a series of idea houses — what the owners were thinking about, especially downsizing. What I love about Deb (Wimberly) is that she is a practical woman.”
Practical, also meaning confident enough to paint the living room the palest shade of pink, “like a sunrise on Santorini.” Chartreuse reinforces her unusual palette choices.
Twenty years ago, recently widowed Deb masterminded the architectural design, interior décor and acre of shrubs, trees and flower beds bordering Old Town Pinehurst. Here, few houses are flanked by red maples, common in Connecticut, where Deb grew up.
“What I really wanted was something livable, relatable, a nest I could come home to.” This was not her first foray into residential design. She had definite ideas, which included bypassing a glamour kitchen. Hers, although well-equipped, is interior and smallish with traditional cherry cupboards and granite countertops. Deb’s not a cook who enjoys guests “getting underfoot” in her work space, which adjoins a nook repurposed as a conversation corner. Comfy chairs, no breakfast table.
The same configuration appears in son Adam’s home, purchased and remodeled in 2017.
“If we want to eat, there’s the dining room,” Deb explains, pointing to the open area near the front door, with a table that opens out to accommodate her three sons, their spouses, seven grandchildren and, soon, a great-grandbaby. Its walls are Dijon, the massive pewter tea set, a family artifact. Another off-beat space allotment finds a laundry room-studio where Deb paints watercolors.
Light, light everywhere. Deb shudders at the mention of drapes but allows retro wood-slat blinds and wall-to-wall carpet.
A world traveler known for hemisphere-hopping from Vietnam to New Zealand, Deb collected handsome décor along the way. Those and sentimental treasures she displays artfully, as in silver baby cups on a built-in bookcase shelf flanking the fireplace and a wall-mounted spray of Chinese mini-dishes alongside faded photos. Bedrooms suggest that, if TVs and bathrooms were removed, Abe Lincoln might have slept there.
Other items claim provenance from the Habitat store, where Deb volunteered. Notice the flamingo decorating a coffee table tray; on it rests a large cranberry glass “egg.” The coffee table itself was her beloved childhood toy box. She uses tableaux of baskets to divide space in the living room — the principal gathering place instead of the expected “family” room. Here she mixes a bureau fit for an emperor with contemporary upholstered seating. Her fearless use of color surfaces again via faux poppies, their deep red repeated in a leather tub chair, while casual pillows add pops of color to a sandy white sofa.
The longitudinal layout, sometimes called “modern ranch,” places the master suite at one end of a long hall, guest quarters with bed and sitting rooms at the other. The kitchen is visible from the front entrance, the oversized deck with pergola covered in chocolate vines from the living room window wall.
And the front door is bright yellow, or maybe pink by now.
This house and other tour stops will be decorated with flower arrangements fashioned by club members.
Although householders aren’t on-site for tours, Deb Wimberly’s spirit lurks everywhere, as does her purpose: “I wanted a place that’s welcoming and warm, a place to kick off your shoes and drink a glass of wine.”
And laugh, when that little rubber snake provokes a reaction.
The Southern Pines Garden Club Home and Garden Tour takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 15. Other stops include the Sonnenberg Garden, the Adam Wimberly home, the Howard House, the Bell House, James Boyd House/Weymouth Center. Proceeds benefit restoration of pasture land surrounding the renovated barn and stable at Weymouth, soon to host a youth riding program for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. Information and tickets ($25-$30) at www.southernpinesgardenclub.com.
