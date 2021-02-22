For the past 14 years, Penick Village has brought together the local community — residents, neighbors and renowned local artists — for a very special evening and event.
“While we can't gather in person this year, please join us virtually from wherever you are to make a difference in the lives of the Penick Village family,” says a spokesman.
One hundred percent of the proceeds raised during the annual art show and auction goes directly to the Penick Village Benevolent Assistance Program, which supports residents when they outlive their financial resources through no fault of their own.
“For this reason, Penick Village has never asked a resident to leave in our 56-year history,” says the spokesman.
Art, pottery and silent auction items may be viewed through Friday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines or at wwwpenickvillage.org/artshow.
For information, call (910) 692-0487.
