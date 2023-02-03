A lifelong art educator, Andrea Schmidt encourages her students to open their eyes to see nature as an artist, to look beyond beauty.
“When I look at something, I see its values. I see the light, I see the shadows and the mediums, that is the different colors. I see the shape of it,” Schmidt says. “The first artist ever was God. He painted this world and I try to appreciate that and share that real depth. That is what I enjoy so much.”
Two of her colorful watercolor paintings will be featured in this year’s Gala, Art Show and Sale on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Penick Village, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., in Southern Pines. The evening showcases renowned local artists and potters in a variety of styles, with food and beverages, and a live and silent auction, all to benefit the life care community’s benevolence fund. The event is sponsored by First Bank, U.S. Foods, Medipack Pharmacy, Hubbard Dental and Ziegler. Tickets are $100; purchase online at event.gives/penick2023.
The Art Show and Sale continues Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24-26, 12 to 3 p.m., with free admission, open to the public.
This is Schmidt’s sixth year participating in the art show and gala, and is especially poignant as she and her husband, Dale, recently moved to Penick Village.
Founded in 1962, the community was envisioned by Episcopalian Bishop Edwin A. Penick as a place that would be devoted to helping seniors enrich their lives. Through a 13.5-acre gift of property adjacent to Weymouth Woods, in a historic section of Southern Pines, today the campus has expanded to 38 acres and is home to approximately 240 residents. The benevolence fund ensures that residents who outlive their financial resources, through no fault of their own, remain part of the Penick Village community and family.
“The benevolence fund is one of the things that attracted me to Penick Village, that it is rooted in the history of Penick Village,” says CEO Chip Cromartie, who stepped into his role a year and half ago. “It was important to Bishop Pence that this commitment was made. And I think about when I am older and where I would want to live. I’d want it to be safe, secure and to be happy living where people care about you.”
A recent survey of residents provided proof positive that Penick’s inhabitants agree. “I’m tickled that our happiness index score is trending higher than most of our 1,500 peers (life care communities) nationwide,” Cromartie says.
The benevolence fund provides around $1.3 million annually to 12 percent of residents, and is carefully managed, Cromartie adds, so the dollars “go to those truly in need.”
