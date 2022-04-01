The finale of Judson Theatre Company’s ninth season is “Lee Squared: The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour” at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, April 8-10. The show imagines that two twentieth century music icons—sublimely jazzy singer-songwriter Miss Peggy Lee and famously flamboyant pianist-singer Liberace--are still on the road with their concert and club gigs in 2022 as they try to navigate the twisted and funny road to a comeback.
“It’s one of the freshest and funniest shows I’ve ever seen,” says JTC Executive Producer Morgan Sills. “Lee Squared is highly theatrical, but it also has a good-time party atmosphere and a concert-style structure that allows for delicious spontaneity. It’s a really great time.”
The hits of both legends are included in the show, from Peg’s “Fever” and “Is That All There Is,” to Liberace’s famous boogie-woogie and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” You don’t have to know the two Lees and their careers to enjoy the show.
Wladziu Valentino Liberace, “Lee” to his friends, was perhaps the best known virtuoso pianist of the twentieth century. He embraced a wildly flamboyant lifestyle both on and off the stage. Liberace was beloved for making classical music more fun and accessible for the audiences who flocked to his sold-out shows for over four decades. There was even a Liberace museum in Las Vegas for decades after his passing, in 1987.
Grammy winning legend Peggy Lee (1920-2002) had a similarly lengthy career that began as a radio vocalist in her native North Dakota, and continued through the Big Band era and a series of hit singles and studio albums for Capitol Records. She was renowned for her electric stage presence and decades of legendary live appearances in concert halls and clubs. She also acted in films like The Jazz Singer, wrote songs for films like Johnny Guitar, and provided songs and voices for the animated Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.
New York performer David Maiocco appears as Liberace. He is the preeminent Liberace performer in the United States: he has the costumes, the rings and the candelabra. In Lee Squared, Chuck Sweeney embodies the platinum-haired jazz goddess Peggy Lee, recreating her vocals, gestures and her late-career look.
“I knew I couldn’t do just a straight up Peg. I needed camp and comedy. I don’t think she knew how funny she was. I take it to a different place,” Sweeney says.
Though Judson Theatre Company is best known for productions of classic comedies and dramas, we wanted to give Sandhills audiences a chance to see a different kind of show, added JTC Artistic Director Daniel Haley.
“Lee Squared is not a run-of-the-mill tribute show. David and Chuck get inside these characters in the way all great actors inhabit a role, and they keep it fun throughout. The audience experiences the journey of imagining present-day versions of Liberace and Peggy Lee. The singing and piano playing are live, and it’s wall-to-wall funny in the most loving, hilarious way. We fall in love with these legends and their music all over again, as well as Chuck and David’s take on them,” Haley said.
There are only three chances to catch Lee Squared: Friday, April 8, at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m., at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium. Prices are $38-$45, discounts for groups, students and military. Tickets can be purchased online at JudsonTheatre.com, or at the BPAC ticket office in Boyd Library, on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
