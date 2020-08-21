Cancer, like coronavirus, is just a word until it strikes home. Cancer struck home multiple times in Tiffany Fleeman’s family; Fleeman is owner/instructor at Workhorse Fitness & Yoga in the renovated Southern Pines Waterworks Building. When she learned that participant Susanne Carroll had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer “I had an emotional connection.”
Carroll, 29, the German wife of a military officer, arrived in the U.S. last April. She is strong, beautiful, fit — the program manager for a pharmaceutical company in Raleigh. The diagnosis came in March, at the onset of the pandemic; surgery followed swiftly.
A Victory Ride to support the V Foundation to Cure Cancer will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sat…
“Susi reached out and shared (the diagnosis) with me. After the surgery she was trying to keep up,” Fleeman says.
As she improved, Carroll started training for the annual V Foundation’s Victory Ride to Cure Cancer in Raleigh, in September. All proceeds from this event go directly to research at Duke, UNC and Wake Forest cancer centers, not to patients. As a military spouse, Carroll’s treatment is covered by TriCare military insurance.
When the in-person ride changed to virtual Carroll asked Fleeman if she could borrow an indoor cycle to complete the 3-hour ride, equivalent to about 50-miles.
“Of course,” Fleeman replied, followed by “But you won’t ride alone. I’ll ride with you.”
When the news got out, other instructors and members asked to join in solidarity. Plans were made to move 24 stationary bikes onto the patio and open the event to the community with a DJ providing pedal music, food and beverage trucks for goodies.
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by legendary N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died in 1993 of adenocarcinoma. Its purpose: Victory over cancer. Valvano’s motto: “Never give up.” His story, and inspiring speech given shortly before his death, are familiar to college basketball fans who follow the annual Jimmy V Classic Basketball Tournament.
Fleeman judged Carroll to be, like Valvano, a never-give-up type. “She is one of the most resilient people I have ever met.”
The situation was further complicated when the gym closed because of coronavirus restrictions. Carroll’s husband was to be deployed and her parents, in Germany, were banned from travel.
“Susi needed an outlet,” Fleeman says, “Something that inspired her to make people aware that cancer doesn’t discriminate. This was her focus when she approached me.” Even with her husband’s deployment delayed Carroll concedes, “It’s been rough.” A new country, a new job and thyroid cancer. Despite training, she is unsure about completing the three-hour ride.
“This is a hard time for gyms,” Fleeman says. “This (event) kept me going. Susi has given us purpose.”
The support flowing from the local fitness community has made Carroll feel welcome, valued.
“I’m completely overwhelmed by the response,” she says. “So many days I came home crying. Now I’m happy that I’m not alone.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
