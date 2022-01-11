On Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, Pinehurst Cub Scout Pack 7 Bears completed their Paws for Action: Duty to Country requirement with a visit to the Pinehurst Fire Station.
Pack 7 would like to thank all our first responders for everything they do to keep our communities safe.
Photo credit Andy Leeman (Cub Scout parent - shared w permission)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.