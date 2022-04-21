The Trinity Music Academy is hosting a special concert fundraiser on Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m., at Montgomery Central High School Auditorium, 770 Timberwolf Drive, Troy. All proceeds will be directed to Ukraine relief efforts.
The event honors Trinity’s composer in residence, Sophia Pavelko, the former music director of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Southern Pines. Pavelko is from Kiev.
The featured piece is Rhapsody in Blue, performed on the piano by Pavelko and her husband, Dr. Paul Chandley, director of the Trinity Music Academy. The 1924 musical composition was written by George Gershwin, whose parents were Ukrainian, and combines elements of classical music and jazz.
Other pieces, all featuring Ukrainian composers, bring together a chorus of opera singers, wind ensemble and string players onstage with Pavelko and Chandley.
This is a free event, donations will be collected at the door for Ukraine relief efforts.
