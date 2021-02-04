The Country Bookshop is offering two events Wednesday, Feb. 10.
At 7 p.m. there will be a virtual conversation with James Patterson and Matt Eversmann, authors of “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories From America’s Bravest Warriors,” hosted by Dan Schilling, a former Air Force combat controller.
Each ticket includes a hardcover copy of “Walk in my Combat Boots” and access to the Zoom event.
Tickets, which are $30 to $34, can be purchased at https://ticketmesandhills.com/events/james-patterson-with-matt-eversmann-in-conversation-with-dan-schilling-2-10-2021
Ticket choices include book pickup or book shipping. Books are available for pickup or shipping.
“You will receive your login for the Zoom event within 24 hours of the start time,” says a spokesman.
Among the most moving and powerful war stories ever told, by the men and women who lived them, “Walk in my Combat Boots” is a powerful collection crafted from hundreds of original interviews by best-selling author James Patterson, and First Sgt. Matt Eversmann, U.S. Army (ret.) part of the Ranger unit portrayed in the movie “Black Hawk Down.”
Scholastic Parents Night
With so many TV shows, video games, and other things to do, how can we help kids get excited about picking up a book — and continue reading it?
“In our second Scholastic Parents Night event, Scholastic authors, editors, and education experts will share tips and answer your burning questions about how to keep kids engaged as readers, build their skills, and grow their confidence,” says a spokesman.
This free event is Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at The Country Bookshop, 140 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
The moderator is John Schu, a lecturer at Rutgers University, ambassador of School Libraries for Scholastic, hosted of the Facebook show “Book Joy Live,” and author of the blog “Watch. Read. Connect.”
Others on the panel are
• Pam Allyn: co-author of “Every Child a Super Reader” and founder of LitWorld
• Andrea Davis Pinkney: vice president and executive editor, award-winning author
• Phil Falco: creative director (Graphix)
• Malcolm Mitchell: author of “My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World,” and founder of Share the Magic Foundation
• Ernest Morrell: co-author of “Every Child a Super Reader” and director for the Center for Literacy Education at the University of Notre Dame
• Lauren Tarshis: author of the “I Survived” series and publisher of Scholastic Classroom Magazine
Attendees who visit the store after the event will receive a goodie bag (on a first come, first serve basis), and all attendees will receive digital activities, brochures, and more!
Register for this free event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scholastic-parents-night-keeping-kids-engaged-with-reading-registration-135720759445?keep_tld=1
Visit this link for a list of books you can purchase before or after the event: https://www.thecountrybookshop.biz/scholastic-parents-night-keeping-kids-engaged-readers
“We hope you will join us,” says a spokesman.
