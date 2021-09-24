Moore Republican Women held a Patriot Day luncheon at the Country Club of North Carolina to honor Moore County first responders.
Honorees included Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, Deputy Sheriff Richard Maness, Major Andy Conway, Sgt. Todd Maness, the chiefs of Police, fire chiefs and deputies from Aberdeen, Carthage, Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Taylortown and Whispering Pines. Representing retired military were J. Billy Graham, U.S. Army and Richard Benjamin, U.S. Marine Corps.
J. Billy Graham led the opening prayer, and Laura Morgan, Ms. Senior America, sang the national anthem. In a moving ceremony, President Pauline Bruno read the names of the 13 military members killed recently in Afghanistan, while a memorial candle was lit in each one’s honor. Judy Mast recited her poem, “Afghanistan,” and Wanda Little gave a heartfelt patriotic reading.
John “J.D.” Zumwalt, U.S. Army (ret.) introduced the speakers. Matt Quinn, former assistant director of protective services for the U.S. Secret Service, told the audience about his actions on 9/11/2001 at the World Trade Center in New York City, as he was on his way to work and witnessed the airliners hitting the two buildings.
Featured speaker Clare Lopez, an expert on Middle Eastern terrorism, gave the history of the cabal of international terrorist factions that planned, funded and executed the attacks. Lopez finished her speech with a review of today’s threats and those she sees in the future.
The meeting closed with Laura Morgan leading “Proud to Be an American” and taps was played by Richard Benjamin, U.S. Marine Corps (ret.) wearing his original Marine Corps dress blues.
