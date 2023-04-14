The Party for the Pine — the annual celebration of the area’s oldest known longleaf pine — will be held Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the Old Tree is turning 475!
It can be found in the heart of Moore County on the protected lands of Weymouth Woods-Sandhills Nature Preserve, part of the NC State Parks System. The event is free and open to the public.
Guests are invited to come learn about the longleaf pine (the North Carolina state tree), and celebrate its important role in our state’s natural and cultural history and future.
Learn about the Sandhills native habitat, see turpentine demonstrations, play games and, weather permitting, watch a live prescribed burn demonstration. Food trucks will be on-site. Event parking is available at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
The longleaf used to grow in huge stands throughout the South, stretching from Virginia to Florida to Texas. The diverse ecosystem covered an estimated 60 to 90 million acres of longleaf prior to settlement. Today that figured has dwindled to 3 million acres, and there is a national effort to try and restore it.
Much of the remaining longleaf in the Sandhills — approximately 70 percent — is on privately owned property around Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall, land that has been targeted to help create a natural bridge that will eventually stretch from Drowning Creek to the Uwharrie Mountains.
The Boyd Tract of Weymouth Woods, where this ancient tree has stood for five centuries, was formally dedicated into the Old-Growth Forest Network in 2018. The Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN) (www.oldgrowthforest.net) works to connect people with nature by establishing a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible, native forests.
