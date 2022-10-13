Senior citizens in the United States live on their own at much higher rates than anywhere else in the world. For adults aged 60 years or older, half of this age group either live alone or with a single spouse or partner. When adults live by themselves, especially after the death of a spouse, not only can they have a sense of loneliness, but caring for their health can also be challenging.
FirstMedicare Direct is offering a helping hand to their members by launching the PAPA Pals program as a benefit for members wanting more support and companionship at home. The PAPA program aims to improve the well-being of the members in our Medicare Advantage Plan.
One of the most important aspects of this program is that it will address the loneliness members of our community can feel when they live on their own. PAPA provides a caregiver who not only supports their health, but also their emotional well-being by being their companion.
For members who use this benefit, a caregiver will visit them at home. They can help them with services like light help around the house, grocery shopping, pet help and help with exercise. Services happen in one- hour increments and members are not expected to provide supplies such as cleaning products.
PAPA Pals can also take note of any potential risks to that member. This includes signs of neglect, domestic violence, food insufficiency or elder abuse. Pals also note unsafe and uncomfortable conditions including fall risks, mold or fear of eviction. To address these risks, the caregiver will document what they see to get the member help.
Beyond providing companionship, PAPA caregivers also provide transportation to doctors’ appointments, the pharmacy, library and other local areas. Caregivers can also act as technical support by helping set up devices or explaining how to use them.
“Being able to better support the needs of our members is a top priority for us,” Craig Alford, community outreach and Medicare advisor, with FirstMedicare Direct says. “The PAPA Pals program offers companionship and someone to check in on the well-being of our members. We have added this benefit and others to meet these needs while remaining affordable.”
Each PAPA Pal caregiver asks themselves ‘What can I do to improve the quality of life for the member?’, and they achieve this through the companionship and ensuring the health and wellness of members.
The PAPA Pal program will launch Jan. 1, 2023.
Members' needs are always taken into account when creating benefits and expanding coverage. With that in mind positive changes were made to provide our members with more benefits at an affordable rate. We are also adding Assist America, which gives members access to care when traveling throughout the United States and abroad, as well as access to OTC4Me, which provides discounts on over-the-counter items.
We are also expanding our fitness benefit which will allow our members a membership at any FirstHealth Center for Health and Fitness and reimbursement up to $360 per year for fitness activities such as golf or pickleball.
Additionally, we have dropped the out-of-pocket maximums across all of our plans. Keeping affordability in mind we have also increased our dental allowance to $3,000 annually and decreased our primary care and specialist office visits copays.
For more information on FirstMedicare Direct plans and benefits visit FirstMedicare.com or (888) 382-9781.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.