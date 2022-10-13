Senior citizens in the United States live on their own at much higher rates than anywhere else in the world. For adults aged 60 years or older, half of this age group either live alone or with a single spouse or partner.    When adults live by themselves, especially after the death of a spouse, not only can they have a sense of loneliness, but caring for their health can also be challenging.

FirstMedicare Direct is offering a helping hand to their members by launching the PAPA Pals program as a benefit for members wanting more support and companionship at home.   The PAPA program aims to improve the well-being of the members in our Medicare Advantage Plan.  

