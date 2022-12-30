PAMS program

In 1981, the Arts Council of Moore County and Moore County Schools partnered to create an arts program that would give students in Moore County the opportunity to experience and interact with a professional performing artist at their school. Thus, the Performing Arts in Moore Schools (PAMS) program came to be. The ultimate goal of the PAMS program is to give every child in Moore County’s schools a positive experience during the school year with a professional artist or company in a specific performing arts discipline. Each performance is carefully selected based upon grade appropriateness, commitment to education, quality of performance and curriculum basis.

At the beginning of November, PAMS was delighted to bring in internationally renowned and award-winning puppeteer Hobey Ford to perform for both Sandhills Farm Life Elementary and STARS Charter School with his puppet show “Animalia,” a mesmerizing tale about metamorphosis and how the beauty of nature is ever-changing and ever-growing. By the end of the month, Pinehurst Elementary was then treated with the spectacular “Didgeridoo Down Under,” an Australian-themed education and entertainment company dedicated to teaching students of all ages about the music, wildlife and culture of Australia and its indigenous peoples. Both performers delighted the students with interactive segments, fully sharing their artistic endeavors with their young audiences and providing them a safe and academic space where curiosity and questions are always encouraged.

