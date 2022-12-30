In 1981, the Arts Council of Moore County and Moore County Schools partnered to create an arts program that would give students in Moore County the opportunity to experience and interact with a professional performing artist at their school. Thus, the Performing Arts in Moore Schools (PAMS) program came to be. The ultimate goal of the PAMS program is to give every child in Moore County’s schools a positive experience during the school year with a professional artist or company in a specific performing arts discipline. Each performance is carefully selected based upon grade appropriateness, commitment to education, quality of performance and curriculum basis.
At the beginning of November, PAMS was delighted to bring in internationally renowned and award-winning puppeteer Hobey Ford to perform for both Sandhills Farm Life Elementary and STARS Charter School with his puppet show “Animalia,” a mesmerizing tale about metamorphosis and how the beauty of nature is ever-changing and ever-growing. By the end of the month, Pinehurst Elementary was then treated with the spectacular “Didgeridoo Down Under,” an Australian-themed education and entertainment company dedicated to teaching students of all ages about the music, wildlife and culture of Australia and its indigenous peoples. Both performers delighted the students with interactive segments, fully sharing their artistic endeavors with their young audiences and providing them a safe and academic space where curiosity and questions are always encouraged.
Funding for the PAMS program comes from Moore County Schools, each participating school and the Arts Council of Moore County, as well as local businesses and organizations interested in supporting the educational and artistic endeavors of children in Moore County. This project is also supported by a grant from the NC Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Supporting and uplifting arts education programs, like the PAMS program, ensures that children have a more well-rounded and complete academic experience during their youth, as well as sets the stage for a brilliant and promising future.
If you have any questions regarding PAMS or would be willing to become a sponsor for the program, reach out to the Arts Council’s Youth Program Director Kate Curtin at (910) 692-2787 or Kate@MooreArt.org.
Grace Stroud is a marketing/social media intern with the Arts Council of Moore County
