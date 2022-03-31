The Arts Council of Moore County is pleased to announce the Campbell House Galleries April exhibit, Palustris: Turn Again, featuring two artists who have changed their artistic focus…one from a different artistic style and the other from a different career, Linda Storm and Michael Selemi. In the end, the results for each are personally and professionally beneficial, but the true beneficiaries are those who see and enjoy their art.
Linda Storm’s grandfather encouraged her artistic path early in life by taking her to see the Rembrandt collection at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. The masterpieces had a definite effect. “The paintings seemed alive and I wanted to do this. It was like a religious experience – so powerful.”
She attended the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence at a time when conceptual art and minimalism was the rage and classical painting was not. Determined to pursue her love of painting, Linda’s artistic path was an interesting one: Four years living in a van and driving across the U.S., Canada and Mexico doing quick portraits at festivals and street corners, several years in Santa Fe, N.M., designing tiles, time in San Francisco winning commission portraits and murals, moving to Massachusetts to start a family while continuing her commission work, and finally to North Carolina where she studied with Jeffrey Mims in Southern Pines.
Even though art of a classical nature has come back in fashion, Linda has abandoned the pursuit of trying to capture light in a landscape or a faithful likeness. Instead, she uses nature as her inspiration to seek the spontaneous joy of artistic discovery, allowing free rein for her instincts to guide her in the making of images. “I’ve gone to the other side where I never wanted to go before. At this point in my life, I’m finding it liberating.”
Michael Salemi, a woodturner from Chapel Hill, decided to focus more on his craft after retiring from the Economics Department at UNC at Chapel Hill. Influenced by several wood turning classes at the famous John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, and with the Chapel Hill Woodturners, his work strikes a balance between classic design and his belief that the wood has something to say.
“The former leads me to create pleasing proportions in my spindles and pleasing curves in my bowls,” Michael states, “The latter leads me to look to the wood for suggestions of shape and texture.”
Recently, Michael has been combining interesting pieces of wood with epoxy resin to make turning blanks which he then shapes into final vessels. Combining wood and resin allows him to use traditional turning skills to create highly unique pieces.
“The beauty of wood turning is that there is always some new challenge, some new way to help the wood speak.”
The Palustris: Turn Again exhibition, sponsored by Evelyn John Dempsey, Joanne Kirby Kilpatrick, John Shannon, Barbara Sherman and Beth Ted Stevens, will be on display April 1-29 (weekdays, 10am-5pm) and Sat., April 23 (2-4pm, with a meet-the-artist reception scheduled for Friday April 1, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines.
