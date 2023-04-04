The Arts Council of Moore County April art exhibit, “Palustris: Celebrating Longleaf and Nature Through the Arts,” features works by the “ibis collective,” a group of five artists who paint and draw in their own styles inspired by outdoor sojourns among the lowlands, rivers and forests of North Carolina. The members are Beth Bale, Lani Chaves, Jane Eckenrode, Pat Fein and Angela Carden Hillard.
An opening reception is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Artist Beth Bale lives in Chatham County, and considers herself a watercolor naturalist, passionate about nature and the environment. She studied art at Georgetown College, in Kentucky, though her watercolor skills are largely self-taught. Bale says, “Painting nature in watercolor is such a perfect combination of beautiful things. It is a terrific medium for capturing the light and freshness of the flora and fauna I love so much.” She is grateful for eyes that get to see the glorious colors on her palette and for hands that can try to do them justice.
Valuing expressive color and dynamic compositions, expect the unexpected from Lani Chaves and her watercolors. Whether painting the landscape on site or in studio, Chaves’ frame of reference is interpretive rather than representational. She earned her art degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. Chaves states, “Painting en plein air is a thrilling commitment to skillfulness, deliberate awareness, co-creation with nature. It requires that I pack up my gear, choose an engaging site, and set up a petite watercolor studio. And just before placing brush to paper, I must let go of doubt, judgment and fear, allowing my totality to be bathed in this singular moment.”
After earning her art degree from Temple University, Jane Eckenrode sharpened her observation and technical skills through 30 years of designing, sculpting, and painting exhibits for science museums in California and Taiwan. She moved to North Carolina in 1996 to create exhibits at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences. Exploring natural areas with researchers and science educators gave her an appreciation for the diverse landscapes across the state. Eckenrode says, “Painting on-site challenges you to capture the most vital colors and shapes in paint.”
Patricia Fein was born in Santiago, Chile, and immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 16. She has lived in California, Connecticut, and New York. Since 2008, she has lived in North Carolina, finding inspiration in the outdoors. Fein has studied with Diana DeSantis, Mary Beth McKenzie, Jeffrey Mims, Kamille Corry, and taken workshops in France and Italy. She says, “If I call myself an artist, I feel like an impostor. I am a painter playing with pigments trying to interpret what I sense as beautiful in the world outside my door.”
Angela Carden Hilliard is a North Carolina native with degrees in commercial design from Barton College and studio art from UNC at Greensboro. Her inspiration comes from the craft, culture and landscapes of North Carolina. She draws completely with ink, using no pencils in the layout or sketching of each piece. “Working in plein air is difficult,” she says. “But for all of those challenges, working in plein air is very rewarding and it makes you appreciate the beauty in which you are surrounded.”
Exhibit sponsors include: Kerry Arnold, Evelyn and John Dempsey, Andrea and Jamie Donoghue, Carmen Drake, Mary Griffith, Lynne and Fritz Healy, Jesse MacKay, Ann and Russell McAllister, Dennis McCracken, Beth and Ted Stevens, Barbara Sherman, Southern Pines Brewery, Paula Weiss, Caroline M. Young.
Don’t miss the opening reception of this exciting exhibit scheduled for Thursday, April 6 (6-8pm) at Campbell House Galleries. The show will be on view April 6-28 (weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, April 15 (2 to 4 p.m.). The exhibit is free and open to the public. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
