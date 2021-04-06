ACMC_April_20_ft copy

The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors Andrea and Jamie Donohue, Rick Norland, Barbara Sherman, Beth and Ted Stevens and Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve announce Campbell House Galleries April exhibit featuring the Guild of North Carolina Natural Science Illustrators (GNSI) and Linda Dalton Pottery.

The longleaf pine ecosystem is among the most biologically diverse and among the most threatened. This exhibit celebrates a wide range of species of trees, plants, birds, mammals, fish, insects, reptiles and amphibians that are integral to the N.C. Sandhills longleaf pine ecology.

Founded by the Smithsonian Institution in 1968, GNSI is an active group of scientific illustrators, amateur artists, students, botanical/wildlife artists and those interested in art and the natural sciences.

They seek to communicate science visually and to clarify scientific ideas through such media as illustration, animation, comics, photography, printmaking, video and other media.

Thirty GNSI members have been busy working both out in the field and in their studios, depicting our threatened and endangered species, fire ecology and the beauty of nature that surrounds us. The Sandhills blazing star, wire grass, turkey oak, sparkleberry, pitcher plant, hickory horn devil worm, Sandhills spiny crawfish, fox squirrel, eastern musk turtle, red-cockaded woodpecker and pine barrens tree frog are just a few of the species you will encounter in the artworks.

Linda and Jim Dalton, a husband-and-wife team of ceramic artists, craft one of a kind high end functional and decorative pottery, both wheel thrown and hand built. Linda has been fascinated with pottery since visiting Seagrove over 35 years ago. After moving to Moore County in 2004 the Daltons built a studio and immediately the impact of living so close to nature had an influence on her work. She began decorating pottery pieces with wild ferns and leaves from native plants and bits of interesting limbs and knots found on their property … which is the hallmark of their pots.

Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The exhibit is free and open to the public. A Meet-the-Artist reception is scheduled for Friday, April 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 visitors must reserve a 30-minute time slot during the opening. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Masks are required inside Campbell House at all times — no exceptions.

“Call (910) 692-2787 to reserve your designated time slot,” says a spokesman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days