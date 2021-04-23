The Arts Council of Moore County announces the Campbell House Galleries May exhibit, featuring paintings by Sharon Ferguson, Jugtown Pottery, JLK Jewelry by Jennie Lorette Keatts and woodwork by Andrew Ownbey.
Sponsors for this event include Ann and Monty Busick; Sue Byrd and Glenn Bradley; Susan and Owen Collins; Gray and Samuel Dixon; Susan Gaines; Allison and John Haywood; Lynne and Fritz Healy; George Hoffman; Ikuko Hussey; Dot and Rick Kimelman; Poyner Spruill LLP; Rubicon Farm/Elizabeth and Russell Sugg; and Joyce White.
Local artist Sharon Ferguson works mostly in oils, but sometimes in graphite, pastel, watercolor and colored pencil. Her interest in art began around the age of four when she started painting life-like dinosaur murals on her parents’ walls. With their encouragement, she went on to win her first art competition in the first grade. Raised in the country, Ferguson grew up with a passionate interest and love of the outdoors. She says that her art has always been a way to express her love of the natural world around her.
Ferguson is influenced by Bouguereau, Chardin and Sargent and loves the still life art of Emil Carlsen and Hank Helmantel.
“It has been invaluable to me to have had tutoring from D. Jeffrey Mims and Kamile Corry,” says Ferguson.
Her work is found in many private collections locally as well as out of state.
Jugtown Pottery, a working pottery and an American Craft Shop, is located on Busbee Road, eight miles south of Seagrove. The pottery thrives on the aesthetic foundation laid out by the founders, Jacques and Julianna Busbee. Vernon Owens, recipient of the N.C. Folk Heritage Award and the NEA National Heritage Fellowship, wife Pam, son, Travis, and daughter, Bayle, are the main potters.
A native of Moore County, Vernon Owens’ roots in pottery go back four to five generations.
He grew up working in the shop of his father, M.L. Owens, absorbing the style and shapes. At the age of 15 he went to work for C.C. Cole and was later hired by John Mare, the new owner of Jugtown Pottery. In 1983, he bought the pottery and married potter Pam Lorette.
The main influences in Owens’ pots come from the Moore County pottery tradition, utilitarian wares such as jugs, pitchers and churns made in the 19th century, and the art pottery era, inspired by classical vases and bowls from Korea, China and Japan. Among his many awards was an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from N.C. State University in 2000. His works can be found in museums and private collections.
Pam Owens’ study of pottery began at the University of New Hampshire and continued through apprenticeship. She came to Jugtown Pottery in 1977 to learn and study, and after a number of years of apprenticeship and work, she and Vernon were married.
In addition to making pots and animals, Pam Owens develops glazes and firing techniques. Having come from New England, she is influenced by early American, northern and southern wares as well as classical forms from long traditions that Jugtown become known for. Her work can be seen in various publications and shows. She has served as a N.C. Pottery Center board member, and lectured on various N.C. pottery subjects, including N.C. traditional women potters and wood fired pottery at Jugtown. She and Vernon founded the Jugtown Museum in 1988.
Travis Owens began making pots at an early age, learning from his parents, much the way his family has passed down the craft over 150 years. His pieces use local clays and glazes, formulated at Jugtown, with a unique style drawing from historic forms of his family. A graduate of N.C. State University College of Design, Travis has given talks about Jugtown and his family’s legacy to numerous groups around the country. He was featured in the “Craft in America,” a Peabody Award-winning series on PBS in 2009, discussing Jugtown Pottery and his work and the creative spirit of pottery making.
Bayle Owens grew up making pots for the shop. After receiving an associate of arts in professional craft: fiber, she became a serious potter with an emphasis on decorated pieces. She enjoys making sculptural animals, drawing inspiration from the many potters who have made animals at Jugtown over the last century. Brushwork application of slip is a particular focus of her work. Drawing upon the natural world around her, her pieces range from her animal sculptures and decorations to pumpkins and gourds. She has always been drawn to animals, both wild and domestic. Drawing inspiration from the beauty and wisdom of these creatures, she incorporates animal rescue work into her busy schedule.
Jennie Lorette Keatts grew up with her sister, Pam Lorette Owens, in New Hampshire. After graduating from the University of Colorado, she began work in the international tourism industry. Her interest in crafting jewelry began after taking a basic jewelry making class. Afterward she began making very simple pieces using pottery and glaze drips and crafting necklaces designed exclusively for Jugtown using pottery miniatures and beads created by her sister.
As life in the tourism industry grew more stressful, Jennie moved to Jugtown to pursue her dream of designing jewelry at Jugtown Pottery. Her work has won awards including Best in Show at the Winston-Salem Artsfest, second place at Art in the Arboretum, and honorable mentions in Art in the Park, in Blowing Rock, and Art on Main, in Hendersonville.
Andrew Ownbey, owner of Longleaf Antiques, is a masterful historic preservation expert and custom furniture maker. He creates custom pieces with his hands, using tools that would have been used in the past.
“I got into antiques and history through my dad,” says Ownbey. “He was an antebellum and Civil War-era history buff. I am more of a laborer than an academic. Scholars typically aren’t the people doing the actual work. I never use the word ‘self-taught’ even though I don’t have a lot of formal training. Someone always showed me, whether it was copying something or studying furniture I took it apart.”
Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
A meet-the-artist reception is scheduled for Friday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks are required inside Campbell House at all times, and social distancing is enforced.
