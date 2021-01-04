The Carolina Horse Park’s Painted Ponies Artwalk returns to Southern Pines Broad Street from Jan. 30 through March 30.
The Painted Ponies Artwalk features 12 amazing sculptures painted by local artists.
“So come shop, dine and stroll and consider supporting the Carolina Horse Park by bidding on one of these truly unique pieces of art,” says a spokesman.
The event culminates with the auction of these ponies on April 3. Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtage: #PaintedPoniesCHP when posting to social media.
For more information about the event, auction and Carolina Horse Park Foundation, visit www.CarolinaHorsePark.com.
