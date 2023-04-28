The Pages of the Pines Festival returns for the second year to the Southern Pines Public Library on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Six members of the Sandhills Writers group will be among area authors on-hand to chat with readers inside the library and outside on the grounds. Over 30 authors have signed up to participate. Many genres of writing will be represented, including children’s books, inspirational and devotional books, memoir, mystery, poetry, and more.
“This area is full of creative people who have devoted their time and energy to writing,” says event organizer Laurel Holden. “This event is a great opportunity to meet them and show them that the community supports their art.”
Sandhills Writers is a small, informal group of 14 writers who meet monthly to share their work and encourage one another. Participating members at Pages of the Pines include Jack Maisano, moderator for the Sandhills group, who grew up in New Jersey, served in the Peace Corps in Korea, and worked in the newspaper and magazine business for 30 years. He has published two books of poetry, a memoir, and a cookbook, among other works.
Stacey Whitlow teaches poetry, journaling and a mindfulness class at ARTworks in Vass. She will be selling an anthology in which her poems appear, “North Carolina Bards.”
Lew Maurer’s book, “Moana,” recounts adventures in repairing, and operating commercial and pleasure vessels all over the world. He’s also written children’s books, “Herman and the Princess Gull” and his latest, “The Bogeyman and the Tricycle,” will be published soon.
Iris Llewellyn Angle began writing letters to her son in a journal two weeks after he took his life. She used journalling, writing poetry and walking to help her in her grief. Her book “Tell Your Story Walking: One Mother’s Legacy” takes readers on her emotional, physical, and spiritual pilgrimage. She recently published “Walk to Yesterday, a Memoir in Poems.”
Marylou Roche is a former teacher who has written books with stories designed to improve the human condition. Her first book, “Woman in Transition,” is a collection of stories about women striving for independence. She also authored “Fun Golf Games for Women,” a children’s book, “Lambert, the Little Ghost Who Couldn’t Say ‘Boo’” and “Twenty-four Sundays.”
Sandra Fischer is one of the primary members of Sandhills Writers and has published “Seasons in the Garden,” a collection of inspirational poetry and prose, “Faithbook Messages,” a devotional, and “Every Day is Christmas,” a group of fictional short stories and personal memories.
On Sunday, May 7, starting at 2 p.m., several authors will present mini-workshops on various writing topics. Edward Di Gangi will cover self-publishing, Shakera Williams will present on Kindle Direct publishing, Teri M. Brown will discuss marketing, and Iris Angle will share tips and tricks for journaling. Each session is expected to last for about 30 minutes, with time for questions from the attendees. To register for an author-led workshop, visit www.sppl.net, or call (910) 692-8235.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W Connecticut Avenue in Southern Pines.
