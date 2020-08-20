An “Overdose Awareness Day” will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at Weymouth Center in Southern Pines.
“Monday, Aug. 31, is my 30th birthday,” says Caroline Gallagher, who lost her brother, Kevin, to a heroin overdose at the age of 26. “In lieu of a celebration, I have chosen to bring awareness of this situation and raise funds for Compass Rising.”
Compass Rising was established in June 2019 as a nonprofit organization that identifies areas of need in the community, bringing together people and organizations to raise money and collect donated goods for the benefit of helping others “navigate and rise.”
“Our mission is to use our influence to align both services and funding to meet identified needs,” says a spokesman for the organization. “We believe in the human being's capacity to overcome adversity and re-align their compass with a little help.”
“ Kevin was an artist and musician full of potential who had lost his way,” says Gallagher, who, along with Brady Gallagher and Virginia Gallagher, will teach yoga sessions that evening.
From 5:15 to 6 p.m., Caroline will offer Yoga HIIT; Brady will lead Vinyasa from 6:15 to 7 p.m., and from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m., Virginia will lead a meditation yoga.
A minimum of a $25 donation to Compass Rising offers a spot to attend all three sessions, or a minimum $10 donation covers one session.
The day will conclude with an 8 p.m. floating candle memorial in the lotus pond, which is open to the entire community to place a candle in memory of a loved one.
Register at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=13966&stype=-7&sView=day&sLoc=0&date=08/31/20
For further information, visit www.hotasanastudio.com or call (910) 692-9642.
