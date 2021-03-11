Outdoor Theater

The green space next to the Sunrise Theater is the setting for outdoor films.

 COURTESY OF SUNRISE THEATER

Outdoor movies have returned to the Sunrise after a break for the winter season.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, outdoor movies were one of the theater’s many pivots to keep the community entertained. And like the theater’s new popular private rental program, outdoor movies will continue after the pandemic.

“The Sunrise plans to host classics on the park a few weekends each month as long as the fans keep supporting them,” says MaryBeth Poplyk, director of the Sunrise.

The spring line-up began last weekend with “Back to the Future” and continues with “Airplane!” (1980), on March 19-20, “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), on March 26-27 and “E.T.” (1982) on April 2-3.

Movies start at sunset on the theater’s green space. The area is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy setting. Large circles are painted on the grass to designate socially distanced seating areas for groups of up to four people with a few areas for larger groups. Masks are required, but may be removed while seated in the circle. Two concession stands are available — one on the green space and the second inside the main theater. A projection and sound system are moved to the grass, and a large screen is set up on the First Bank Stage. This year, the theater is investing in an even larger screen and more tents while they continue to look for ways to enhance the experience.

Seating circles can be purchased in advance at SunriseTheater.com and remaining seats will be available 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $10 per person. Unlike last year when movies had to be cancelled if it rained, this year, movies will be moved inside the main theater if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Classic movie fans are encouraged to submit their film suggestions to the theater at Information@SunriseTheater.com. Local businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a movie to help support the nonprofit theater.

Contact the Sunrise Theater at (910) 692-3611 for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days