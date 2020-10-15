BPAC Hank, Pattie and Current

Hank, Pattie and the Current

If you’re up for a little bluegrass outdoors, the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) at Sandhills Community College presents Hank, Pattie and the Current in two performances, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

The concerts, part of the Troubadour Series, will take place on McNeill-Woodward Green, with CDC, state and local safety measures required.

A progressive bluegrass band based in Raleigh, Hank, Pattie and the Current are reminiscent of Nickel Creek, the Punch brothers and Infamous Stringdusters.

Hank Smith and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw join forces with their original and energetic “soulgrass” band.

They take traditional bluegrass and infuse the sound with many other styles, including Latin and jazz, making a unique American sound.

The music is vocal and instrumental, allowing the band to experiment with arrangements and tailor the compositions to become vehicles for exploration.

“Outdoor capacity will be limited and in proportion to the venue size and social distancing requirements,” says a BPAC spokesman. “Masks will be required. Blankets and personal chairs are welcome. Some limited seating will be provided.”

No coolers or outside food will be permitted. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $35 and are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.

For further information, call (910) 695-3800.

“The artists thank you for your support, and BPAC thanks you for your trust in us,” says the spokesman.

