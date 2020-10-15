If you’re up for a little bluegrass outdoors, the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) at Sandhills Community College presents Hank, Pattie and the Current in two performances, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
The concerts, part of the Troubadour Series, will take place on McNeill-Woodward Green, with CDC, state and local safety measures required.
A progressive bluegrass band based in Raleigh, Hank, Pattie and the Current are reminiscent of Nickel Creek, the Punch brothers and Infamous Stringdusters.
Hank Smith and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw join forces with their original and energetic “soulgrass” band.
They take traditional bluegrass and infuse the sound with many other styles, including Latin and jazz, making a unique American sound.
The music is vocal and instrumental, allowing the band to experiment with arrangements and tailor the compositions to become vehicles for exploration.
“Outdoor capacity will be limited and in proportion to the venue size and social distancing requirements,” says a BPAC spokesman. “Masks will be required. Blankets and personal chairs are welcome. Some limited seating will be provided.”
No coolers or outside food will be permitted. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $35 and are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
For further information, call (910) 695-3800.
“The artists thank you for your support, and BPAC thanks you for your trust in us,” says the spokesman.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.