When your feet just can’t keep still: Orquesta GarDel, one of North Carolina’s premiere Latin music groups, will bring their infectious equatorial dance rhythms flush with percussion and horns to the Great Lawn at the Weymouth Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, as part of the “Come Sunday” Jazz Series.
Durham-based Orquesta GarDel features a unique blend of classic salsa forms, timba, and edgy funk and jazz influences. Their membership spans a generational spectrum, combining Latino music veterans with African- and Anglo-American jazz musicians. Its collective wish is for the music to transcend any listener’s desire or ability to dance. The large ensemble replicates the format of a classic Nuyorican salsa dura ensemble — wind instruments, percussion, coro singers — reinvigorating salsa standards and exploring new sounds with original songs in the timba style of modern Havana.
The group was founded in 2006 by David Garcia, a professor of ethnomusicology at UNC-Chapel Hill, and singer Nelson Delgado. Founding member and co-director Brevan Hampden says the group has evolved over the years.
“Originally, we formed the band to present salsa music with high-level musicians in a local environment on a semi-regular basis. Since then, it has morphed into more of a salsa-fusion group due to the various background of the musicians, including jazz, funk, blues, and R&B,” says Hampden.
In its 16 years, the band has enjoyed a stable membership, numerous feature performances, recording projects, an appearance on NPR’s The State of Things, and a multi-year residency at Living Arts Collective (LAC).
Keeping a large ensemble together for over a decade is no small feat. When asked what keeps the band going, Hampden says, “We enjoy the music, we enjoy performing, and the audience enjoys it.”
But perhaps more important, the ensemble remembers co-founder Nelson Delgado, who passed away in 2016.
“Nelson was beautiful, man,” Hampden continues. “He was a vocalist, but he played percussion, too, including vibraphone. He understood jazz. He was a brilliant person and a great teacher, as well. One of the warmest, sweetest people you’d ever meet. We want to keep his legacy alive.”
True of nearly all professional musicians, the emergence of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the ensemble, interrupting their residency at LAC. Yet the band persevered.
“We recorded a song where everyone did their part,” said co-director and keyboardist Eric Hirsch, “and an audio/video editor stitched it together.” The result is “Siempre Estoy Contigo,” featured on the home page of orquestagardel.com.
Orquesta GarDel’s other recordings include “La Fuerza Salsera” (2015) and the 2011 album Lo Que Tú Querías. You can hear their music on BandCamp, Spotify, ReverbNation and Apple Music.
The third concert in the 2022-23 “Come Sunday” Jazz Series, generously sponsored by NC Arts Council’s “Spark the Arts” program and FirstHealth Concierge Signature Medicine, takes place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to participate in a costume parade as we approach the celebrations of Halloween and Día de los Muertos.
Bring your own chairs, blankets and a picnic. A cash bar with mimosas, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.
Lawn tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and free for kids 12 and under. VIP tables for up to six people are available. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a nonprofit organization, is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and is home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
