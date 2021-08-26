With the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, happening this fall, local nonprofit organizations have joined forces to bring Fayetteville the first 9/11 Remembrance Weekend.
Cape Fear Regional Theatre, the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum and Cool Spring Downtown District will be offering multiple free events for the community, starting Thursday, Sept. 9, and running through Saturday, Sept. 11.
“We are proud to come together as a nonprofit community to commemorate this important anniversary through the 9/11 Remembrance Weekend,” says Mary Kate Burke, artistic director of CFRT. “Through its relationship to Fort Bragg, Fayetteville has a unique perspective on the impacts of 9/11/2001. As we reflect on that day and the ways that it forever changed the world, it is an honor to invite the community to come together and remember, reflect, and ultimately celebrate the triumph of the American Spirit.”
Event Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 9
At 6 p.m. in the ASOM Yarborough Bank Theater, U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum, journalist David Zucchino, New York Times contributing writer and recipient of two Pulitzer Prize awards, will hold a discussion that focuses on Afghanistan, from which he has been reporting for 20 years.
Zucchino, a Fayetteville native and Terry Sanford High School graduate is also the author of the book “Thunder Run,” which is about the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Zucchino was recently awarded a Pulitzer Prize this year for his book, “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.” He was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1989 for his reporting from South Africa. He’s a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of Lebanon, Africa, inner-city Philadelphia, and Iraq. He has reported from more than three dozen countries, most recently from Afghanistan.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Beginning at 8 a.m., at Yarborough Bank Theater and Parade Field, at the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum, there will be a Field of Honor opening ceremony. Individuals who purchased Field of Honor flags will be invited to the opening ceremony and have an opportunity to ring the Unity Bell in honor or memory of their loved ones. This event is in partnership with Cool Springs Downtown District.
At 7:30 p.m. at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville, “Where Were You,”a collaboration between Cape Fear Regional Theatre, The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, and Fort Bragg will remember and honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and celebrates the triumph of the American spirit through story and song. Featuring live performances from CFRT, FSO, the 82nd Airborne All American Chorus, Cumberland Choral Arts, and other exciting programming, “Where Were You” will bring Fayetteville together to honor this important moment in American history. CityView Magazine sponsors this event.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the U. S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum also offers a focus exhibit in the main atrium will feature a steel beam from the World Trade Center and stone from the Pentagon in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
To learn more about the 9/11 Remembrance Weekend and its events, visit www.CFRT.org, www.fayettevillesymphony.org, www.asomf.org, www.visitdowntownfayetteville.com.
