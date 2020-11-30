TEAM WORKZ, an organization that deals with homelessness in Moore County, and the Moore County Health Department are working together to offer free flu vaccination clinics for homeless, uninsured and veterans.
Flu vaccinations will be given, and personal hygiene items, first aid kits, lunch and winter clothing(as available) will be handed out.
Dates and locations include:
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aberdeen Lake Park, Aberdeen.
Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Pines, Morganton Road Sports Complex, across from the Armory;
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Drug Free Moore County, 105 Barrett St., Carthage;
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Robbins Area Christian Ministries, 131 Horner St., Robbins;
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m to 2 p.m., 8315B Main St., Taylortown.
Partners for these free events include Robbins Area Christian Ministries, Drug Free Moore County, SCC-FNSE&T program; and NCWorks Career Center.
“If you do not have transportation to an event nearest you, please call TEAM WORKZ at (910) 315-0262 at least 24 hours in advance to arrange a ride,” says a spokesman. “We will accommodate everyone we can based on volunteers available.” Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
