Many people think that orchids are the most elegant, exotic, and often the most fragrant of houseplants. Surprisingly, orchids comprise the world’s most diverse plant family with at least 40,000 species worldwide.
On Friday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., Jason Harpster, an accredited AOS judge, published author and vice chair of the Carolinas Judging Center, will present for the Sandhills Horticultural Lecture Series at the Ball Visitors Center, adjacent to Sandhills Community College. The lecture is co-sponsored by the Sandhills Council of Garden Clubs and the Sandhills Horticultural Society. Harpster will discuss orchid culture, focusing on feeding, watering and repotting of orchids. Harpster will also share some of the orchids he has created that have been awarded by the AOS, American Orchid Society. Registration is not required, but seats are limited so arrive early to assure a seat.
New species of orchids are continuing to be found and named, not to mention created, through hybridization. Sizes vary between an orchid weighing up to 2,000 pounds and producing as many as 10,000 flowers on a mature plant in nature and an orchid whose flowers are 1/100 (one one hundredth) inch in diameter and only reaches 1/4 (one quarter) inch in height.
The orchid family is probably one of the most important of plant families from a horticultural point of view. The most commercially important product derived from orchids is vanilla, from vanilla planifolia, a climbing vine indigenous to the tropical regions of the Western Hemisphere.
Harpster cultivates around 2,000 orchids, including more than 500 species, in his greenhouse located in downtown Southern Pines. He hopes to make his collection available to the public by establishing a botanical garden to focus on education and conservation.
