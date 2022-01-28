The Artists League of the Sandhills will host an opening reception of Pour It On, its February exhibit featuring alcohol ink and fluid acrylic art on Friday, Feb. 4, 5-7 p.m. The exhibition features the works of Artists League members Nancy Allen, Deane Billings, Jan Garber, Carol Gradwohl, Pam Griner, Kris Johnson, Kathy Leuck, Meredith Markfield, Linda Nunez, Debbie Whitley and Emma Wilson. Join the artists for a relaxing evening with wine, refreshments and unique art.
Painting with alcohol ink and fluid acrylic is similar - both mediums are poured out and blend together — magically creating unique textures, patterns, depth and vibrant colors. No two paintings are ever the same. Using brushes, metallics, wax and even chains to add interest and texture to their work, each participating artist has an individual and intriguing process for creativity. This will definitely be an interesting display of art.
The exhibition remains open through Feb. 25.
Founded in 1994, the Artists League of the Sandhills is a not-for-profit organization that promotes interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The gallery hosts 34 studios and is located in historic downtown Aberdeen, 129 Exchange Street, in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 12-3 p.m. For more information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits, visit www.artistleague.org or call (910) 944-3979.
