Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a 28-acre educational, research and display garden in Raleigh, gifted to NC State University by Tony and Anita Avent, will open next weekend for self-guided tours, plant purchases and free gardening walks and talks with the experts.
Open Garden dates are July 22-24. There is no admission fee. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m., on Sunday. For GPS directions, input 9241 Sauls Road in Raleigh
On Open Garden days, visitors may also participate in a brief Gardening Unplugged walk and talk with an expert focusing on specific areas of interest or concern in the garden.
“This series is free, part of our educational outreach, and no reservations are required,” said Tony Avent, founder and proprietor. “Just check the schedule, find your topic of interest and meet at the welcome tent.”
Dr. Patrick McMillan is of the newest
team members experts in the Gardening Unplugged program at Juniper Level Botanic Garden. He’s served as director of Heronswood Gardens in Washington. Prior to that, McMillan was director of the South Carolina Botanical Garden and a professor of environmental sustainability at Clemson University. In addition, he was the Emmy Award-winning host of the renowned PBS series “Expeditions with Patrick McMillan.”
“He is a highly respected botanist/naturalist who has won far too many awards to mention,” added Avent.
2022 Gardening Unplugged Schedule:
- Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m., Pollinators in the Garden, with Meghan Fidler, Ph.D.
- Friday, July 22, at 2 p.m., Ex-Situ Conservation, with Dr. Patrick McMillan
- Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m., Establishing Tropicals, with entomologist Bill Reynolds
- Saturday, July 23, at 2 p.m., Fragrant Plants, with Dr. Patrick McMillan
- Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m., Sounds in the Garden, with entomologist Bill Reynolds
Established in 1986 on a 2-acre plot 12 miles south of downtown Raleigh, Juniper Level Botanic Garden has grown into a 28-acre conservation and inspiration garden whose mission is to discover, grow, study, propagate and share the world’s flora. “Currently, we have just over 27,000 different kinds of plants,” said Avent. “That makes our botanic garden one of the top five collections in the United States.”
Fundraising efforts for Juniper Level Botanic Garden operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of North Carolina State University, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Donors receive an official receipt for contributions to the fund. The garden philosophy is to promote botanical diversity by assembling the largest collection possible of growable, hardy ornamental plants for our region and displaying them in an aesthetic, sustainably maintained, healthy garden setting. Juniper Level Botanic Garden is open to visitors by appointment only, except during Open Garden days. For more information, visit jlbg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.