On March 15, 2020, Cape Fear Regional Theatre closed its sold-out production of “Murder for Two” a week early due to the stay-at-home order brought on by the pandemic. Now, a little over a year later, CFRT announces they are bringing the hilarious murder mystery back to Fayetteville from May 20-June 5.

This production will be an open-air experience off-site at 5419 Raeford Road, the former site of the D and E Auto Gallery. This will be the second production that CFRT has taken outside their facility since the pandemic began. Back in October, CFRT produced “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” outside at the former Haymount Auto Repair, following strict social distancing and safety protocols.

“Murder for Two” features two actors: one plays the detective, the other plays all 13 suspects, and both play the piano.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to bring our community together again for ‘Murder for Two,’ and there’s some marvelous continuity in bringing the show that suffered an early closure back to life this spring,” says Mary Catherine Burke, CFRT’s artistic director. “Like a tall drink of water for your soul, ‘Murder for Two’ is the perfect, hilarious anecdote to the lingering effects of the pandemic. We can’t wait to have our audiences laughing together again.”

Laura Josepher is returning to direct the production along with actor Ben Miller, who is reviving his role of The Suspects. Joining Miller is Mark Schenfisch, who will play the bright-eyed Officer Marcus Moscowicz. Creative staff includes NC-based artists David Griffie (scenic), David Navalinsky (lighting), and Brandon Reed (sound).

CFRT continues its commitment to safety with robust COVID procedures including socially distanced seating, digital programs and tickets, mandatory face masks, frequent sanitization, and of course, an open-air location. Seating will be extremely limited, so audiences are encouraged to book early.

“Murder For Two” has previews Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21, where tickets are only $15, and opens Saturday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesday though Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25. As a Blue Star Theater, CFRT offers military discounts for all performances and hosts Military Appreciation Nights (May 26). CFRT will host a Teacher Appreciation Night where all educators receive a 25 percent discount on tickets (May 28). The show runs through June 5.

For tickets and information visit: cfrt.org or call the box office at (910) 323-4233.

