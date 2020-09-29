Ever watched a toddler try to pick up a noodle off a wet surface?
Hysterical, worthy of “Funniest Home Videos,” except that the kid really wants to eat that noodle. Frustration builds into a tantrum.
Andy Warhol may have chosen a tomato soup can to immortalize, but chicken noodle is the prevalent aroma at noon, at senior residences.
In between, all ages slurp ramen, lo mein, soba, pho, udon, lochshen. Flat, thick, thin, twisted … this pasta variable stretches round the world.
Notice “variable.” Noodles may be classified as pasta, but not all pasta qualifies as noodles. The difference? Noodles contain eggs, therefore more protein. Unlike pasta which requires machine extrusion, noodles can be made at home with simple tools.
The results — tender, rich, indescribably delish.
Too delish, in fact, to drown in complicated tomato-based sauces.
Appreciate, then, the joy of tender homemade (or homestyle commercial) noodles dressed with only butter and salt.
Although Americans attribute most pasta shapes to Italian/Mediterranean cuisines, noodles travel with Asian passports. Visitors to the Far East assume rice is the primary starch only to find noodles everywhere — although eating them with chopsticks takes practice. Another source attributes their invention to an ancient Danish king.
Most accept the Asian claim reinforced by the proliferation in the chilly Northeast of noodle bars; informal eateries where the customer marches to the counter, selects broth flavor and add-ins beginning with noodles, continuing with chicken, seafood, veggies, carries the steaming bowl to a counter with bar stools and slurps down the contents. Delicious, nourishing, warming, cheap.
Another iteration missing locally: lacy fried noodle pancakes flavored with scallions, ginger, Chinese parsley.
But first, finding classic noodles requires some legwork. Eggless or yolkless noodles are oxymorons. Whoever invented twisted/squiggly noodles missed the point. Ditto noodles made from whole wheat, quinoa or pureed veggies, although rice noodles used in pad Thai — called rice “sticks” — pass muster. Imported papparadelle pasta nests available locally do not contain eggs but shape, texture and flavor mimic broad egg noodles. Ronzoni has an interesting new product called “Homestyle Fettuccini Made with Fresh Eggs,” which have a good flavor but seem too thick. Several brands of “fine noodles for soup” work for noodle pancakes. Ironically, Manischewvitz Medium Egg Noodles best survive the butter-and-salt test.
One recent permutation deserves mention: Zoodlers. These noodle replacements result from inserting a zucchini into a “spiralizer” that, when twisted, produces curlicues. Spiralizers come basic hand-powered or fancy appliance-style. Some supermarkets have ready-zoodled zucchini for a premium price. Even z-haters perk up at a pound of zucchini spiraled and baked for 6-8 minutes at 450 degrees, then tossed with a drizzle of olive oil, juice of half a lemon and a splash of white wine, salt, a few red pepper flakes and ½ pound medium raw shrimp. Return to oven for about 8 minutes until shrimp are done.
Back to sprucing up the ordinary noodle: drain noodles well, mix in sour cream spiked with a little horseradish. Sauté thinly sliced mushrooms in butter, stir into hot noodles, cover with grated Swiss cheese.
Create a Mediterranean noodle salad with marinated artichoke hearts, black olives and roasted multicolored peppers. Deep-fry cooked noodles in a basket and use for garnish, like Chinese cooks.
Noodle pudding is popular in some European and Middle Eastern cuisines: mix cooked noodles with butter, cottage or ricotta cheese, eggs, sugar and fruit (or canned apple pie filling) and bake.
Or, simply toss cooked noodles with broiled or grilled Roma tomato wedges, feta or goat cheese and fresh basil for a colorful and satisfying vegetarian lunch.
In fact, the only noodle negative (after tuna-noodle casserole) is they don’t can well, evidenced by mushy canned noodle soups.
Which creates a positive: Find the right noodle and make your own.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.