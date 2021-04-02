Online CompTIA Security+ Class to Begin at SCC in April
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it’s estimated that the employment of information security analysts will grow 31percent from 2019 to 2029. CompTIA Security+ is the first security certification IT professionals should earn. Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Technology division is offering an online CompTIA Security+ class in April.
This is a GEER Scholarship-qualified class. The scholarship is based on need and will award up to $750 per student, and can be used for tuition, fees, book, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, child care and other components as deemed necessary. Find out more about this scholarship at sandhills.edu/available-funds-for-your-training.
“CompTIA Security+” will be held online. Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window.
“CompTIA Security+” establishes the core knowledge required of any cybersecurity role and provides a springboard to intermediate-level cybersecurity jobs. Security+ incorporates best practices in hands-on troubleshooting to ensure security professionals have practical security problem-solving skills. Cybersecurity professionals with Security+ know how to address security incidents - not just identify them. This class is a continuation of the IT Credentials and Cybersecurity track for the students who complete the A+ and Network+ courses or hold those two certifications or have equivalent knowledge and experience.
Held on Tuesdays-Thursdays, April 27-July 29, from 6-9 p.m., the online class CompTIA Security+ will cost $185 plus the $129 cost of software.
Registration
Seats are still available. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
Summer Semester
Additional Continuing Education classes will begin in May, and plans for summer classes are currently being made. The summer semester flightPath will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes in early May and will contain all Continuing Education classes.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using self-service or by meeting with their adviser.
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or go to https://tinyurl.com/4ywka824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.