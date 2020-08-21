The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors Durant C. Holler III and Lin Hutaff/Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group announce an online auction scheduled from Sept. 1-11.
The Bid and Win for Moore Arts auction was organized to help ACMC overcome the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event features an amazing collection of one-of-a-kind artwork and numerous high-end items, just some of which are:
- Week-long vacations in a historic Charleston, residence and at a Valle Crucis Riverside mountain lodge in Banner Elk.
- Plein Air Art Workshop, led by artist Harry Neely at a local picturesque horse farm
- Make-and-take floral arranging by Matt Hollyfield of Hollyfield Design
- Watercolor class guided by artist Ellen Burke
- Covered jar in Blue Stardust by Ben Owen III
- Paintings by Jessie Mackay, Sharon Ferguson and Marilyn Vendemia
- Commissioned piece of art by Paula Montgomery
- Wood-fired, copper red pot by Travis Owens of Jugtown Pottery
- Gala dinner party for 10 at Campbell House with music by Paul Murphy
- 3-course dinner for eight, catered by Goldie Toon in your own home
- Handcrafted jewelry
Visit www.32auctions.com/TheArtsCouncil to view all the auction items and bid online bidding. Donated items and bid sheets will be on display in Campbell House galleries from Sept. 1-11.
“ACMC staff will be happy to place your online bid for you, if you wish,” says a spokesman.
Proceeds from this event will provide critical operating support to the Arts Council by replacing funds lost due to the cancellation of numerous programs due to COVID-19.
The Arts Council’s offices and galleries are located at Campbell House (482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines). Temporary weekday gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
