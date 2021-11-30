The O’Neal Players will present an all-school musical based on the cherished holiday cinema hit “Elf the Musical Jr.” Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2:30 p.m., in the Hannah Center Theater of The O’Neal School.
A young orphan, mistakenly is transported to the North Pole by Santa, is raised as an elf until his overly large size and poor toy-making skills make it apparent that Buddy is a human and he is challenged to face the truth. Buddy journeys to New York City to find his birth father and understand his true identity. After discovering that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy sets forth on an initiative to help his new family and the people of New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The production is directed by theater instructor Judy Osborne. Music is directed by music instructor David Lussier.
O'Neal’s production is also set apart through a large cast of over 40 students from lower, middle and upper school divisions. The lead actors of the cast include senior Clara Lussier as Buddy; senior Jake Hanley as Santa Claus; junior Xander Furs as Walter Hobbs; senior Lily Barnwell as Emily Hobbs; sixth-grade student Mason Wicks as Michael Hobbs; and sophomore Sahara Kokott as Jovie.
Many more students as well as O’Neal’s lower school music group, The O’Nealers, have roles in the fun-filled musical.
The O'Neal Players are offering a great opportunity for children in the audience to have their picture taken with Buddy, Jovie or Santa on stage (with parents’ own camera or phone) after each performance for a $5 cash donation. The funds will go to support the performing arts at O’Neal.
“Elf The Musical Jr.” is produced in agreement with Music Theatre International.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased by visiting ONealSchool.org.
